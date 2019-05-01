Myla Guerra wanted to plant an apple tree and she wanted everyone to know about it.
The 8-year-old from St. Francisville drafted her own press release and mailed it off to the news reporters at The Advocate and The Democrat. Then she wrote up a notice in orange pencil to inform her neighbors about the sweet fruit that will one day come to her backyard.
When asked why she wanted to plant an apple tree, despite her favorite fruit being strawberries, Guerra replied: “So I could share apples for everyone.”
Myla and her brother Tallan planted a pair of young apple tree saplings in their backyard on Saturday, April 27. Now as the two siblings grow, so too will their trees.