West Feliciana Council on Aging seniors honored during Christmas Celebration include, from left, back row, Sherrel Johnson, director; Williemeaner Anderson, senior bookkeeper and longest member of COA; Laura King, parliamentarian; Cheryl Franklin, Senior Center coordinator; Ester Bacchus, most active senior; and Burnice Vessel, senior helper; and front row, Mae Ida Allen, second oldest senior; Mary Hilliard, senior champion; and Elnora Eames, oldest senior. Others recognized as senior challengers but not pictured are Louida Bolden, Rose Ware and Ruby Coats.