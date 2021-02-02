Six years ago, Cristy Walker was a nurse manager at Lane Hospital when West Feliciana Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton was rushed in having a massive heart attack.
Now, Walker is West Feliciana’s Health Sciences teacher helping students earn Certified Nurse Aide credentials and to become medical assistants.
In coordination with Milton and Lane Hospital, she showed the students film of Milton’s heart during his heart attack as he spoke to the students about his experience. Students were able to learn about coronary arteries while listening to a personal story, which made the material more meaningful.