Bains Lower students learn by working with partners Staff report Advocate Staff Sep 11, 2019 - 1:25 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Bains Lower Elementary School students Dakota Linkous and Noah Wilson create this monkey by working as partners during a recent classroom assignment. Provided photo At Bains Lower, students work with partners to share the learning experience. Braylon Cummings and Ta’Nahla Johnson work together to read a book. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save At Bains Lower Elementary School, students work with partners to share the learning experiences. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments