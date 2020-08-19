ST. FRANCISVILLE — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is throwing new challenges at West Feliciana Parish educators, but it hasn’t negatively affected the parish’s school construction program.
One of Baton Rouge area’s elite construction firms, apparently hungry for work, lined up to bid on the new Bains Elementary School construction project, resulting in a lower than budgeted price tag.
The School Board accepted the low bid Tuesday of $23,907,201 from Milton J. Womack Inc. to build the new school on 15 acres of land adjacent to West Feliciana Middle School at Bains.
Ten firms submitted bids for the work, which is being financed with proceeds from a $52.6 million bond issue that voters approved in May 2019.
Because the base bid for the building construction, $23.34 million, was below the budgeted figure, the board also was able to accept the Womack firm’s $103,401 bid to install additional canopies on bus and carpool drop-off lanes and $463,800 for enhanced playground equipment.
Another contractor, Stuart and Co., is now clearing and grading the site, as well as preparing the locations for the school buildings under a $720,000 contract approved last month.
The board also approved a $609,000 contract Tuesday with Percy J. Matherne Contractor for the construction of a 175-vehicle parking lot at West Feliciana High School. All three low bids for the ongoing work were under the amounts budgeted during the planning stages.
The new Bains school will replace the decades-old facility on Bains Road east of the high school.
Superintendent Hollis Milton said the old school’s gym will be used by nearby Bains Lower Elementary, and the sixth- and second-grade wings and the administrative hall will be saved from the wrecking ball for later use.
The board voted to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers from $65 to $85 per day after hearing that the school system is using six extra buses, in addition to the regular 20-bus fleet, to meet the state requirement that buses operate at 50 percent capacity to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Food Service Supervisor Pat Gilmore said several bus drivers are being used to assist food service workers in meeting state and federal guidelines for school lunch and breakfast programs.
West Feliciana began school on Aug. 7 with in-person classes five days a week for prekindergarten, kindergarten and grades 1-8. High school students attend four days a week and participate in a “virtual Wednesday” program of on-line instruction.
Twenty-three percent of the district’s 2,400 students elected to participate in on-line instruction.
Reporting on the challenges of running a school system during a worldwide pandemic, Milton said school employees have put in a “Herculean effort” to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
He said three students have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since school resumed.
As of Aug. 18, 16 students were in quarantine, including the three who tested positive and a sibling of an infected student. Three more are in quarantine because their families self-reported that a family member had tested positive, and nine are being quarantined because of possible exposure at school.
“Quarantining is a safety factor; our way of saying we know you’ve been in close contact with someone who tested positive,” Milton said.
Commenting on the spread of misinformation, Milton told board members, “Facebook is more about entertainment than fact.”
“We’re going to have bumps in the road, but the kids win every day we can have school,” he said.