ST. FRANCISVILLE — A state attorney general’s opinion says the West Feliciana Parish home rule charter does not apply to the length of terms served by members of the parish’s Tourist Commission.
The Parish Council and the parish’s legal adviser now want to know if there are any other conflicts between the charter and state law.
“We don’t want to create more questions,” parish attorney Dannie Garrett told the council on June 14 when it adopted a resolution asking the attorney general to look at other aspects of the charter’s regulations on local governing boards.
“I’d like to see this cleared up,” Councilman Kevin Dreher replied.
The home rule charter says members of boards and commissions appointed by the West Feliciana Parish Council will serve two-year terms.
Chairman Stacey King asked the state attorney general, however, if the two-year limit applies to the Tourist Commission or if members’ terms are three years as specified in state law.
The June 7 opinion says that while home rule charters give parishes and municipalities flexibility in many areas, the West Feliciana Tourist Commission was created by a legislative act and is considered a political subdivision of the state.
Although the Parish Council, as the parish’s governing authority, appoints the Tourist Commission members, the state statute creating the commission specifies that the panel will have seven members serving three-year terms.
“Had the Tourist Commission been created by the parish as an integral part of parish government (according to state law), the home rule charter would have controlled the number of members and terms of office…,” the opinion says.
The opinion also says the Tourist Commission members must be chosen from nominations from private nonprofit groups that have an interest “in one or more aspects of the tourism industry.”
The opinion is the third issued by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office regarding charter provisions and local boards and commissions.
The first established that the Tourist Commission was a state subdivision separate from parish government, but the second found that the parish charter governs the Library Board of Control and the West Feliciana Hospital Service District.
Garrett said the opinion did not address who is responsible for coming up with a list of nonprofit groups eligible to nominate Tourist Commission members.
It also does not address other charter provisions such as the qualifications of board and commission members, the method of removing members and the maximum number of terms a member may serve.
The attorney said the assistant attorney general who drafted the opinion agreed that it had “opened up questions of other provisions of the charter they had not considered” and requested the June 14 resolution.