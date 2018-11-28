I am writing to inform you of the recent goings-on in our town. I take my role very seriously as an elected representative for the citizens of Clinton, and I am grateful to all of the voters for putting me in office. I am earnestly working to fulfill my role in managing the business of the town. I will try to summarize the problems that the town, as well as the council, has experienced over the past several months.
In July, we (the council) were given a report by our auditor on the status of the town’s finances. This was the first time we heard that our town had some serious financial troubles. I voiced my concern that not a single financial matter had ever been presented to the board for discussion or approval since we had been elected. We were given recommendations at that time by the auditor on how to remedy our financial problems.
We also learned at that meeting that the money in our Sales Tax Fund had been “tapped into” for two months already in order to pay bills/payroll with plans to use it again for the third consecutive month. The town accountant noted that this activity was “illegal” as the monies in that fund are specifically delegated for streets and sidewalks. Citizens, this is your tax money that should be used to repair our innumerable potholes and deplorable road conditions. I was shocked, as well as angered, and I stated that we should make sure that this never happens again and that we must meet to discuss our financial state and come up with ideas/plans to amend the budget. That was in July.
Here we are in November with very little to no progress evident, mostly because of a lack of cooperation within the mayor’s office. We have yet to amend and balance the 2018 budget, nor have we been presented a 2019 budget. We have also learned that the Town of Clinton has bills that are outstanding, some reportedly since September. We have asked that bills be brought to the council meeting for review. We have asked for statements of all accounts for three months preceding to be brought to each council meeting for review. Requested documents were not prepared for us, and the town accountant informed me that “the mayor wouldn’t let me give that information to you.” The mayor has also alleged that the special meeting in November was not legal, and she did not attend. She sent a letter, however, indicating that she did not have time to gather the information we requested but that she would bring the requested information to the next regular meeting on Nov. 13. Again, she did not produce the records, and she displayed an attitude of resentment and tension toward council members who asked questions about the lack of information. This is unacceptable.
The council has been successful in passing an ordinance to hold all remaining meetings through Dec. 31 at the Clinton Fire Department. There is ample space to accommodate many more citizens.
The mayor has often used her time at the closing of council meetings to talk about “unity.” However, I do not feel that she displays an attitude of unity when it comes to working with the council. As citizens of the Town of Clinton, you can unite to address the problems of our beautiful town by participating in the council meetings and joining in discussions with each other. The problems of the town are problems for all of us. You must demand cooperation from the mayor’s office and give support to the town council as we seek the needed financial information to move forward with budgeting for the new year.
I hope that this letter causes you some concern and moves you to come to the next council meeting on Dec. 11. Ask questions and demand answers. Knowledge is power.
Mary Dunaway
Alderman, Town of Clinton