Good Afternoon. My name is Caleb Dixon.
I’m a member of BSA Troop 61 in St. Francisville. I’m writing today because as a requirement for the Communication Merit Badge I must write to the editor of the newspaper and talk about a topic within the community.
As I was reviewing articles to comment on, the majority of them are about community service and how generous and giving the people of my community are.
God calls us to “gather” to do life together, and in St. Francisville, we do that; you wouldn’t find that in a major city. You know everyone and everyone is there when you need a helping hand.
In the long process of attaining the rank of Eagle Scout I’ve had tremendous support from my community, Scout leaders and peers to keep moving and to get it done.
I hope this comment finds you well and that you’ll continue to write amazing articles about our community.
Caleb Dixon, student
St. Francisville