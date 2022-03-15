The West Feliciana Parish Council agreed March 14 to call three public hearings on a proposed council redistricting plan and new voting precincts and also selected a new registrar of voters.
The council will hold public hearings on a redistricting plan and new voting precincts that were drawn by demographer Mike Hefner to bring the parish into compliance with state and federal laws that were triggered by population changes reflected in the 2020 census.
The public hearings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on April 11, May 9 and June 13, Council Chairman John C. Thompson said.
Hefner said the new districting plan is the same as the plan introduced in December, which he then called “Illustrative Plan 2.”
He now is calling it Plan A, saying he usually uses a letter to designate a formal plan up for adoption to distinguish it from a working numbered plan.
A map of the Illustrative Plan 2 districts is available for public inspection on the parish government’s website, wfparish.org, under the Parish Council section.
In keeping with the parish’s charter, the council will have four members elected from single-member districts and one member elected in at-large balloting.
Inmates at the Angola prison are not included in the population counts used to draw the single-member districts.
The council, at Hefner’s suggestion, adopted new voting precinct boundaries last year to prepare for the redistricting. They were not intended for use, but had to be pressed into service for unexpected special elections.
The new plan divides the parish into 16 precincts, up from the eight used in last year’s voting.
New registrar selected
The council chose Melissa Metz as the parish’s registrar of voters, replacing Cheryl Decoteau, who recently retired after 33 years with the office, including almost 26 as registrar.
Metz has been the chief deputy registrar since March 1998.
The council interviewed her and Deadra Whitfield, the other applicant for the post, during a special March 8 meeting. Whitfield served with the West Feliciana Parish Clerk of Court’s Office for 22 years and is now employed with the Department of Corrections at Louisiana State Penitentiary.
The Secretary of State’s Office allows only two employees in the West Feliciana registrar’s office, and Metz will have to hire a deputy and change the registration of parish voters to reflect changes in Parish Council and School Board districts.
Four of the council members voted to name Metz to the post, while Melvin Young abstained from voting on either candidate.
In other action, the council:
- Authorized Parish President Kenny Havard to sign a $1.28 million contract with Griner Drilling Services to drill a new water well at Weyanoke. Havard said the current well has been a problem in recent years and should have a backup. The money is coming from federal grants, he said.
- Appointed David Treppendahl to the Capital Area Groundwater Commission and named April Metz to the board of commissioners for the parish fire protection district. Metz will finish the term begun by board member and former long-time fire chief Tommy Boyett, who recently died.