Because of federal funding, the West Feliciana Parish school system has not charged students for breakfast and lunch in years, but that could change in the upcoming school year.
Food Service Director Pat Gilmore, in presenting a quarterly financial report to the School Board on Feb. 15, said students have not been charged for eating in the cafeteria since the 2015-16 school year, but she and Superintendent Hollis Milton said they are studying a possible fee schedule for the 2022-23 school year.
Gilmore also said she is hopeful that another round of federal funding will be approved.
“We hope (the federal program) will be renewed, but in case it is not, we are working on plan B, which would include charging for meals again,” Milton said.
Parish schools had been providing free breakfasts and lunches to all students through a four-year program that picked up the cost of meals in certain high-poverty school districts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the program through the current school year because of continuing economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation.
Milton said his staff will closely examine school food staffing, food costs, menu selection and other factors in the coming months to develop a pricing schedule if one is needed.
The study will include a close look at the possible costs for serving meals at the new Bains Elementary School, which is nearing completion. Following visits to some schools in Texas, West Feliciana administrators plan to move from a traditional serving line to a cafe-style serving line, Milton said.
The arrangement will have three U-shaped serving lines that will offer more choices, he said.
Gilmore also reported that the Happi Landers civic organization had paid the school district $1,930 to wipe off student lunch debts that were still on the books from 2016.
Milton also briefly mentioned two other changes related to the construction project: moving the first grade from Bains Lower Elementary to the new Bains Elementary and adding a third assistant principal to the staff.
With five grade levels, Bains Elementary will be the parish’s largest school, with about 800 students, he said.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a $10,737 change order for the continuing high school construction, bringing the total cost to date to $13,418,156. The added costs were for details on the new high school gymnasium, which was first used on Feb. 8.
- Recognized Bains Elementary Assistant Principal Stephanie Whetstone, who recently completed the rigorous program to win national certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. Whetstone was a classroom teacher when she began working toward the honor, Milton said.
- Saluted career-tech instructors Jason McCray and Paul Theriot for winning excellence awards from the Greater Baton Rouge Industrial Alliance, which teams area industries with school career-tech programs. Theriot also won the organization’s designation as a champion high school craft educator. The board also saluted the two for encouraging some students to finish high school when they may have been tempted to drop out.