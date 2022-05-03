The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 18-24:
April 18
Alexander, Anthony: 32; 1108 Pinhook Drive, Lafayette; possession of firearm by a convicted felon
King, Elbert: 30; 20 Apple Wood Road, Natchez, Mississippi; malfeasance in office, simple battery
Hutchison, William: 32; 22250 Achord Road, Denham Springs; resisting a police office by force or violence, reckless operation, open container, driving under suspension
April 23
Dedon, James: 57; 10950 La. 965, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation
April 24
Sibley, Sequena: 31; 5944 St. B, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000