The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 18-24:

April 18

Alexander, Anthony: 32; 1108 Pinhook Drive, Lafayette; possession of firearm by a convicted felon

King, Elbert: 30; 20 Apple Wood Road, Natchez, Mississippi; malfeasance in office, simple battery

Hutchison, William: 32; 22250 Achord Road, Denham Springs; resisting a police office by force or violence, reckless operation, open container, driving under suspension

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

April 23

Dedon, James: 57; 10950 La. 965, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation

April 24

Sibley, Sequena: 31; 5944 St. B, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000