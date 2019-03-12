ST. FRANCISVILLE — Tensions ran high Tuesday at the Board of Aldermen meeting as council members decided to take no action on allowing temporary trailer housing on the former Princeville cannery property.
About 20 residents attended the meeting to hear whether the board would permit Dan Fordice, manager of a mat casting yard that creates flats to prevent Mississippi River erosion, to erect four temporary trailers to house his full-time employees on the property adjacent to the mat field.
When the mat field floods, Fordice has said, he regularly moves his heavy machinery to the adjoining property. But his employees also live in temporary housing on the mat field during the operational times of year, placing them in a bind when the waters rise.
Though the mat field is zoned to allow industrial equipment, it does not allow employee housing. As flooding has increased, Fordice hoped to find a solution to his employee housing by seeking either a text change to the town ordinance or a variance to permit his company to use the land for his workers.
“It used to flood every 20 to 30 years down there,” Fordice said. “This is the fourth year in a row we’ve come back up on the hill. I don’t think there’s any reason to believe that’s going to stop.”
Board members, however, pushed back, citing residents who fear a changed ordinance would give future industrial property owners an opening to construct a trailer park. And Fordice would not qualify for variance, Assistant Town Attorney Leslie Daniel said, leaving the board without options.
“There’s a lot of concern about this,” Alderwoman Susie Tully said. “I feel your pain. You have a problem; it’s a big problem. Unfortunately, I don’t see that we’re the only way to solve it, and that we have to solve it for you, so to speak.”
Fordice said he was “probably” planning on going through with his purchase of the property, but the property would not have the same value without the opportunity to house his employees.
In other matters, the mayor presented preliminary numbers from a recently conducted water rate study that will be incorporated into an ordinance for a future board decision on whether to raise water rates for the town.
The board also unanimously accepted the recommendations of the Architectural Design & Review Board and the Planning & Zoning Board for the Parker District Planned Unit Development.