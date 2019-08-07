The West Feliciana Parish Tourist Commission has released a list of activities planned for September and October.
Hummingbird Festival
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14, National Wild Bird Refuge, 15736 Tunica Trace, Tunica. Master banders will set special traps to catch and band birds. Admission is free. Contact Carlyle Rogillio at nwr-raw@att.net.
Audubon At Oakley Plantation
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 21, Oakley Plantation, celebrates the time of John James Audubon at Oakley Plantation in 1821. Guests speakers, a birding talk and hands-on activities are some of the activities for many ages. For information call (888) 677-2838 or (225) 635-3739
West Feliciana Children's Book Festival
Rescheduled to Sept. 28, this children's book festival brings authors and illustrators of children's books to read storytime, lead craft projects and interact with the children and their parents. For information, call Missy Couhig at (225) 245-5025 or visit the Facebook page @WFCBF.
Southern Garden Symposium
October 18-19, at Afton Villa Gardens, 9047 U.S. 61, and Hemingbough, 10591 Beach Road, St. Francisville, some workshops have sold out. Be sure to make reservations as early as possible. Workshops and lectures provide ideas and inspiration for the gardener, social activities surrounding the event are classic southern elegance. Call (225) 635-3738 or visit SouthernGardenSymposium.org for information.
Angola Prison Rodeo & Craft Show
Every Sunday in October, gates open at 9 a.m. and the rodeo starts at 2 p.m. at the Angola Prison Rodeo Arena, 17544 Tunica Trace, Angola. Founded in 1965, the Angola Rodeo is the longest running prison rodeo in the country. The event’s riders are Louisiana State Penitentiary inmates. Attendees can explore an arts and crafts store. Contact (225) 655-2060 or visit angolarodeo.com for information.
All Hallows Eve at Audubon State Historic Site
From 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 25, celebrate a traditional 1800s fall festival or All Hallows Eve. Events will included storytelling, pumpkin carving, apple bobbing, superstitions, divination and games for the family. For information, call (888) 677-2838 or (225) 635-3739.
The Myrtles Halloween Experience
Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October, The Myrtles Plantation, 7747 U.S. 61, will have a holiday event the haunted plantation house. Call (225) 635-6277, contact chloe@myrtlesplantation.com, or visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com for information.
Yellow Leaf Arts Festival
On Oct. 26-27 in Parker Park on Commerce Street in St. Francisville, will have over 55 artists and craftspeople selling their creations, live music, and activities for children, as well as farmers with home-grown sweet potatoes and goodies made with those sweet potatoes. Contact Lynn Wood at (225) 635-3665 or birdmancoffee@bellsouth.net or visit stfrancisvillefestivals.com for information.