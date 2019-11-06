Homecoming week brings big-city flair to Bains Lower Elementary School Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Nov 6, 2019 - 2:00 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Putting on the Ritz for homecoming week at Bains Lower Elementary School are, from left, staff members Natasha Hayes, Alisa Davis, Zenobia Carter and Lisa Washington, with student Logan Williams. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A New York Lights theme day was a feature of homecoming week at Bains Lower Elementary School. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Lower Elementary School Homecoming Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email