ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish School Board heard progress reports on school construction at two sites Tuesday, Jan. 19, and gave conceptual approval for football stadium improvements.
Most of the layout work is done for the new Bains Elementary School off U.S. 61, and the contractor is beginning to pour concrete for the building’s footings and drill shafts, district construction and maintenance Supervisor Lee Hammer said.
The contractor is having to use a temporary entrance to the new campus while work is underway to move a natural gas line and a fiber optics communications line at the planned entrance, Hammer said.
“In the next couple of months, you will see the building coming up,” Hammer said.
A new student parking lot at the high school is being used, and the contract is being closed out, he said.
Some “spalding” of concrete has been noticed and will be addressed during the warranty period, he added.
The board approved a $38,156 change order to move a previously unknown 6-inch water line that runs through the site for the high school’s new gymnasium. The project involves 270 feet of pipe.
School Superintendent Hollis Milton advised the board that he and high school officials, including coaches, have been consulting with architects and area high schools about installing artificial turf and LED light fixtures at the high school football field.
The project would be funded with additional “bond premium” money the district realized when it sold bonds for the elementary and high school projects.
In order to get the field ready for play on Aug. 27, the school’s first scheduled game, the board would have to authorize advertising for bids at its meeting next month, Milton said.
Work could begin after the stadium is used for high school graduation, now scheduled for May 14, he said.
In other action, the board:
- Observed a moment of silence for former long-time School Board member Ruby Givens, who recently died.
- Heard a report from Postlethwaite & Netterville representative on the completed financial audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020. The board’s general fund ended the year with surplus of $500,000, and the auditors said their examination of the district’s finances produced a “clean” audit.
- Re-elected Milton Coats and Kelly O’Brien as president and vice president, respectively, for 2021.
- Honored 30-year employees Carolyn Lee, special education supervisor; Louise Dukes, adult services coordinator; and Marilyn Pohlmann, reading interventionist.
- Received plaques and gifts for “School Board Recognition Month” from Milton, who noted the members collectively have 80 years of service on the board.