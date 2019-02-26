ST. FRANCISVILLE — A rezoning request from Fordice Construction to allow it to erect several trailers for temporary employee housing on the former Princeville cannery property received pushback Tuesday from members of the Board of Aldermen, which ultimately tabled the matter.
Dan Fordice, who manages the mat casting yard that creates flats to prevent Mississippi River erosion, plans a prospective purchase of the Princeville Street property adjacent to the mat field yard in the hopes of housing his employees temporarily while they are on the job.
He presented his preliminary site plan at the meeting and argued his case for moving both his trailers and additional equipment either into a large warehouse on the property or along the side of the warehouse to avoid the worst flooding that is predicted to begin within the week.
Because the Princeville Street property lies within the town’s limits, Fordice suggested editing the town’s zoning ordinance for the property to allow the changes but faced pushback from the board.
Alderman Brian Kelly noted that although he has no concern with Fordice and his business, he fears the property would be exploited in decades to come if the council permits changes to the ordinance.
“My daddy knows everybody up there, knows you,” Kelly said. "What about 20 years from now, when you don’t own it anymore?”
Alderwoman Susie Tully said residents would be averse to the sight of trailers so close to their backyards.
“I guarantee you, we’re going to get complaints,” Tully said. “The people that live in the historic district are not going to like this, and those are the people who elect us.”
Town attorney Leslie Daniel offered a compromise, noting that a variance applied specifically to Fordice and his company could alleviate worries that later owners would take advantage of the new zoning language. The matter was tabled for future discussion.
In other matters, a vote to uphold the denial of a sign permit for Magnolia Café passed after the owners of the property deferred their presentation to the board yet again. Alderwoman Abby Cochran voted against the denial of offering the owners a final opportunity to speak to the board.
The board also renewed the town’s property and liability insurance, which has seen an increase of roughly $5,000 due to newer vehicle purchases. They added an additional cyber deception endorsement to cover online security threats.