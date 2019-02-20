Stan Branton has announced his intention to run for West Feliciana Parish Sheriff in the Oct. 12 race.
"Today we all see new challenges facing law enforcement across our great country," he said. "I have served in our military as a law enforcement specialist in support of Desert Storm. I have seen what the effects of budget cuts can do to an agency and business while working in the industrial environment. I know what it’s like to raise a family in our community and I want to bring all of these experiences to the Sheriff’s Office."
Branton, 48, earned an associate degree in business from Baton Rouge Community College. He is an Independent.
Branton added, "I want to also profess my faith, for without faith I would not be able to take on this challenging endeavor. Faith has directed me to several charitable organizations including Bar D Outdoors, outdoor adventures for the disabled and terminally ill, where I serve as president. Faith has also lead me to Feliciana Lodge No. 31 of Free and Accepted Masons where recently I served as the Worshipful Master of the Lodge."
Branton thanks his family and friends, "without whom I would have never been able to accomplish any of the important things in my life," as well as the community. "There is no other place that I would have wanted to spend my life other than in St. Francisville." He also thanked his teachers "who motivated and inspired me to be a proud member of the West Feliciana High graduating class of 1989."
"West Feliciana Parish, I promise to be impartial in my judgment and vow to treat every member of this community with equal respect under the law. To use my 13 years of law enforcement experience along with my education in business to keep our Sheriff’s Office moving forward for the betterment of our community. To protect and serve all areas of the community with equal reverence and ensure accountability to the public with the highest standards in law enforcement," he said.
The campaign invites people to follow on Facebook and Instagram.