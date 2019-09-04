West Feliciana High School students hit the ground running to start the new school year Staff report Advocate Staff Sep 4, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Advanced math teacher Juliana White provides feedback to senior Jarrett Davis during a lesson at West Feliciana High School. Provided photo by Georgia Dudley Rebekah Leming and Katelyn Jones learn about the Renaissance era in World History class at West Feliciana High School. Provided photo by Georgia Dudley West Feliciana High School seniors, Chri'Shayla Wilson and Chasity Tate visit Renaissance stations in Jamie Rodgers' class to learn about the era. Provided photo by Georgia Dudley Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save West Feliciana High School students have jumped into learning during the first few weeks of school. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments