Bains Lower Elementary School chooses Leader of the Week Advocate staff report Apr 17, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Chloe Singleton was chosen as the recent Leader of the Week at Bains Lower Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Bains Lower Elementary School in St. Francisville has chosen first-grader Chloe Singleton as its Leader of the Week. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Lower Elementary School. View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email