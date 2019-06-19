The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 30 and June 5:
May 30
Chisholm, Eric L.: 33, 320 First W. St., Woodville, Mississippi, speeding, no driver's license, no evidence of insurance and open container.
King, Robert E.: 30, 11888 Longridge Ave., Baton Rouge, probation violation.
June 1
Delone Jr., Alex A.: 32, 4545 E. Brookstown Drive, Baton Rouge, driving under suspension.
Robertson, Jomeika D.: 26, 6630 Rio Drive, Baton Rouge, driving under suspension.
Trevalan, Josmar J.: 20, 1427 Cristy Drive, Baton Rouge, reckless operation of a vehicle, no seat belt, no driver's license and open container.
June 2
Scott, Naija J.: 20, 515 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, driving under suspension.
June 3
Reimer, Cain D.: 37, 4064 Broad St., St. Charles, Missouri, signals required, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 4
Pope III, Willie L.: 28, 1245 McHugh Road, Baker, fugitive (East Baton Rouge Parish).
June 5
Davis, Joshua A.: 26, 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville, violation of protective order.