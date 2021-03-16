Bains Lower Elementary students wore Dr. Seuss attire March 2 in celebration of the author's birthday.
With decorated walls, dressed-up faculty members and book readings, the students enjoyed the fun-filled day.
The celebration was part of such events held as part of National Read Across America Day, a day to celebrate reading, according to the Read Across American Day website. The day was established by the National Education Association in 1998 to help get kids excited about reading. The day occurs each year on the birthday of children’s book author Dr. Seuss, so a perfect way to celebrate is to don a Seussian hat and read one his famous tales, like "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish."