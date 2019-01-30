West Feliciana top school employees for January announced Advocate staff report Advocate Staff Jan 30, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email West Felicaina School Superintendent Hollis Milton presents prizes to Kim Tate, custodian at Bains Elementary,who is a West Feliciana Employee of the Month for January. Provided photo West Feliciana Parish School Superintendent Hollis Milton presents the January West Feliciana Employee of the Month prize to Laura Glaser, teacher at West Feliciana High School. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kim Tate, custodian at Bains Elementary, and Laura Glaser, teacher at West Feliciana High, were selected as West Feliciana Employees of the Month for January. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on Advocate Staff daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever Advocate Staff posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow Advocate Staff Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email