St. Francisville’s move to build a new sewage treatment plant gained momentum with action by the Board of Aldermen on Feb. 22.
The board picked a new site for the plant and agreed to borrow up to $5.25 million from a state agency to replace an aging treatment pond arrangement in the Mississippi River floodplain.
Voters in December 2020 approved a half-cent sales tax to repay a sewer system loan.
Engineer Bianca Hillhouse also announced that another state agency had decided to award the town a $2.45 million grant for the project, which will lower the cost of repaying the loan.
Hillhouse said the fact that the town had a source for matching funds available with the special 15-year sales tax played a large part in the decision to award the competitive grant.
Hillhouse also told the board that the state Department of Environmental Quality has issued a letter warning the town that the treatment plant is not functioning properly.
“So, the red flag has been raised at DEQ,” she said, adding that the failure of the plant to properly treat the town’s sewage probably resulted from its slow recovery from the last Mississippi River flood.
The effluent from the plant is discharged into the river, as the effluent from the new plant will be.
The town will have 60 days from the receipt of the grant letter, which had not arrived when the board met, to demonstrate that it can match the grant, she said.
On the recommendation of consultant Gordon King, the board voted to borrow up to $5.25 million from the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority, which was formed to assist local political subdivisions in financing environmental projects.
King said the agency’s board meets in March and the board’s resolution is needed to get state Bond Commission approval of the loan in April.
The timing is critical, King said, because of the possibility of interest rates rising soon.
“The goal is to keep the interest rate (on the bonds) below 3%,” he said.
On the key issue of a site for the plant, Hillhouse recommended dropping plans to build it on property near the old Princeville Canning plant because of several factors that will drive up the cost and delay the work.
The site included a pond, which would have to be filled with dirt that then would have to settle for a long period of time. Hillhouse said the concrete structure at that location would need to be built on a collection of 100-foot-long pilings to stabilize it in the soft soil.
She said the roads leading to the area probably could not be used to move long pilings to the site.
The more the site was studied, the more issues with it cropped up, she said.
Mayor Robert Leake Jr. said moving the plant to another location likely would shave $1 million off the cost.
Hillhouse led the aldermen through the pros and cons of locating the plant on three areas of town-owned property north of first proposed site.
The property was donated to the town in 1983 by James R. Leake Jr. and Amelia Leake Borman.
After the discussion, the board voted unanimously to select a site at the west end of the property, near the intersection of Princeville and Feliciana streets, although Alderman Abby Cochran was a reluctant “yes” vote because the site is closer to residences.
“I’m opposed but won’t oppose it,” Cochran said, adding she hopes the town will do everything it can to hide the structure.
The mayor and board met in the Old Market Hall on Royal Street because demolition was scheduled to begin the next day to renovate the regular Town Hall meeting room. The town recently received a $45,000 grant for the renovations, which will include new lighting, a video screen for presentations and other improvements.
The meetings could continue in the historic Market Hall building through June.