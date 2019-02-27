The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 7-13:
Feb. 7
Johnson, Clinton C.: 21, 5998 Street A, St. Francisville, simple burglary.
Feb. 8
Edwards, Demi A.: 27, 198 Tew Lake Road, Jonesville, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gilmore, Blaice L.: 18, 9107 Reech Road, St. Francisville, disturbing the peace.
Johnson, Kameron R.: 21, 6309 Border Lane, Shreveport, bench warrant — speeding.
Rabalais, Dane M.: 18, 9904 Belle Drive, St. Francisville, simple possession of marijuana.
Rice, Justina M.: 30, 6533 Pohlman Road, St. Francisville, two counts of domestic abuse battery.
Snow, Chad H.: 27, 29763 Joseph Road, Hockley, Texas, improper lane usage, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 9
Daniels, Shavone R.: 33, 1832 Wellington Drive, Marrero, simple possession of marijuana.
Feb. 10
Collor, Ronald J.: 55, 6004 Warrington Drive, New Orleans, simple possession of marijuana.
Cortez, Coreyintae D.: 31, 4135 Lakewood St., Baton Rouge, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, speeding.
Feb. 11
Underwood, Dorothy W.: 52, 17792 La. 10, St. Francisville, bench warrant – theft.
Feb. 13
Griffin Jr., John D.: 34, 5825 Satinwood Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, operating a vehicle while license is suspended.
Nixon, Jeremy T.: 35, 5496 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, open container, no proof of insurance.