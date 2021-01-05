The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 21-27:
Dec. 22
Kerrigan, Kourtney: 22; 2500 Oliver Road, Monroe; improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II, battery of a correctional facility employee
Pines, Aikeem: 29; 9933 Street E, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property
Carney, Democka: 40; 8020 Dyer Road, Baker; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Dec. 23
Garcia, Santos: 36; 3210 Allene Street, Brusly; unauthorized use of a movable $1,000 and over.
Whitaker, Christopher: 32; 8035 Jones Vaughn Creek Road, St. Francisville; aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal trespassing
Parker, Rodney: 21; 33 Andover Way, Delhi; operating a vehicle while license is suspended, speeding
Dec. 27
Stine, Derrion: 23; 673 Ford Creek Road, Woodville, Mississippi; obstruction of justice, improper display of plate, driving without a proper license