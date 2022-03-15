The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 21-March 6:
Feb. 22
Johnson, Nathaniel: 37; 6736 Baton Rouge Ave., Mansura; fugitive warrant
Feb. 26
Ward, Christopher: 24; 310 Jason Drive, Monroe; distribution Schedule I
Sillers, Lincoln: 25; 3305 Church St., Monroe; speeding, driving under suspension, distribution Schedule I
Fruge, Trevor: 34; 9995 Byrnes Road, St. Francisville; fugitive warrant
Neal, Tonya: 39; 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; criminal trespassing
Feb. 27
London Jr., Dave: 61; 7193 Bob White Drive, St. Francisville; tail lamps, driving under suspension
March 1
Anthony Jr., Norris: 63; 9594 Pickneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; fugitive warrant
March 2
Ferguson, Kendrick: 37; 541 William Carey Park, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; bench warrant.
March 3
Jones, James: 28; 5374 Rosedown Court, St. Francisville; simple criminal damage to property
Williams, Jacqueline: 60; 5983 La. 412, Slaughter; monetary instrument abuse, probation violation
March 6
Washington, Charles: 38; 10775 Shady Grove Road, St. Francisville; failure to report accident, bench warrant