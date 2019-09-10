ST. FRANCISVILLE — After a council member expressed concerns over the Board of Aldermen’s role in hiring and firing for the Police Department, the board clarified language in the ordinance that allows them to approve personnel recommendations from the police chief.
Alderwoman Susie Tully had voiced her discomfort in an August meeting over the board’s responsibility to hire or fire police personnel, arguing that the council members do not have much context when the police chief brings up the names of his employees and his suggested course of action.
“We vote as if we’re the final blessing on it,” Tully said. “We shouldn’t be in the middle of this.”
She said if a resident were to ask her in public why a certain personnel change was made, she “wouldn’t have a clue” how to answer.
According to the town ordinance, the police chief has no authority to hire or fire his employees and must appeal to the mayor and Board of Aldermen to accept his recommendations for the appointment, disciplinary action or dismissal of police personnel.
The ordinance could be “cleaned up,” Tully said, but she acknowledged she seemed to be the only council member bothered by the issue. Assistant Town Attorney Ben Klein said he would research and clarify the language that distinguishes the approval of hiring and firing versus the approval of the chief’s recommendations.
Tully initially said she would abstain from further police personnel votes, but when the council voted following the discussion, the motion was phrased as an approval of a recommendation — rather than simply approving the firing of an employee.
She voted to approve the recommendation, along with her colleagues.
The board also heard from professional engineering consultant Bianca Hillhouse on water and gas meter upgrade options for the town, including "drive by," fixed-base or internet/cellular-based systems. She estimated that retrofitting both water and gas systems would cost around $400,000. Mayor Billy D’Aquilla said they will continue to look into their options and consider bringing in manufacturers to future meetings for further discussion.
In other news, Town Clerk Shannon Sturgeon said she will begin to provide the council with monthly budget updates, rather than the yearly overview they normally received when approving the annual budget.