Bains Elementary School students create habitat models Advocate staff report May 15, 2019 - 2:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Gizelle Tuesno displays the forest habitat model she created in science class at Bains Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO Mary Jane Turner displays the wetland habitat model she created in science class at Bains Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO Ally Jones displays the ocean habitat model she created in science class at Bains Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO Peyton Kimball displays the ocean habitat model she created in science class at Bains Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO Jayden Pruyn displays the ocean habitat model she created in science class at Bains Elementary School. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save At Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville, a hands-on project of creating habitat models reinforces second-grade science lessons. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Elementary School View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email