The West Feliciana High tennis team finished with a winning season against competition that included mostly 5A schools in one of the toughest regions in the state. After placing fourth at the regional tournament, the team had five state qualifiers: Wyatt Olsen, Charles Fox-Smith, Cate Leake, Ben Ferguson and Archer Pangburn, who competed in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Tournament in West Monroe on April 29-30.