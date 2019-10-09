The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 19-25:
Sept. 17
Ford, Dabaron R.: 26, 566 Moreland St., Arcadia, improper lane usage, improper display of plate, driving under suspension.
Sept. 18
Coleman, Ledell: 29, 1369 La. 865, Winnsboro, driving under suspension.
Sept. 19
Cockerham, Erica N.: 30, 10775 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville, bench warrant — material witness.
Copeland, Barney E.: 61, 4941 Brinkley St., Baton Rouge, improper lane usage, expired plate, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension.
Sept. 20
Duncan, Thomas: 68, 5341 Ford St., Baton Rouge, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle.
Jackson, Jonquail M.: 29, 140 Martin Luther King Drive, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant — speeding.
Sept. 23
Dunbar, Phaon A.: 37, 12211 N. Salem Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
Sept. 24
Talley, Dylan P.: 27, 22828 Brittany Renee Drive, Zachary, probation violator.
Sept. 25
Chaires-Rodriguez, Virdiana: 20, 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motor vehicle inspection sticker.
Sept. 26
Cobb, Cedric R.: 27, 11960 Lower Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville, cyberstalking.