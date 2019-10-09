The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Sept. 19-25:

Sept. 17

Ford, Dabaron R.: 26, 566 Moreland St., Arcadia, improper lane usage, improper display of plate, driving under suspension.

Sept. 18

Coleman, Ledell: 29, 1369 La. 865, Winnsboro, driving under suspension.

Sept. 19

Cockerham, Erica N.: 30, 10775 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville, bench warrant — material witness.

Copeland, Barney E.: 61, 4941 Brinkley St., Baton Rouge, improper lane usage, expired plate, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension.

Sept. 20

Duncan, Thomas: 68, 5341 Ford St., Baton Rouge, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle.

Jackson, Jonquail M.: 29, 140 Martin Luther King Drive, Woodville, Mississippi, bench warrant — speeding.

Sept. 23

Dunbar, Phaon A.: 37, 12211 N. Salem Drive, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.

Sept. 24

Talley, Dylan P.: 27, 22828 Brittany Renee Drive, Zachary, probation violator.

Sept. 25

Chaires-Rodriguez, Virdiana: 20, 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motor vehicle inspection sticker.

Sept. 26

Cobb, Cedric R.: 27, 11960 Lower Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville, cyberstalking. 

