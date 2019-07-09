ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a recommendation Tuesday for the Burnett Road entry to the Parker District Planned Unit Development that will work with the property’s natural terrain, thus preserving the hills and trees.
The recommendation from both Planning and Zoning and the Architectural Design Review Board addressed revisions to the proposed residential development that would not require so much dirt to be moved to construct a roadway.
The board also rescinded the June hire of a part-time police officer and announced the town will not be hiring any more part-time officers for the time being.
Though nearly 10 people turned out for Tuesday’s meeting, several matters were pushed to the next agenda, including a more-robust discussion of the draft impact fee study and a conversation about whether to increase the town’s public records request fee to $1 per page.
Other matters discussed include:
- Introducing an ordinance for the rezoning of 9828 Barrow Street/Dipple Subdivision Lots 19 and 20 from single-family residential to business mixed use.
- Addressing the failed sprinkler system in Parker Memorial Park.
- Obtaining a large dumpster to aid in the town’s removal of property damaged after recent flooding.