During the winter storm, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office requested assistance in Shreveport because the city did not have water. The West Feliciana Fire District stepped up to help, a news release said.
On Feb. 17, West Feliciana firefighter Gerald Smith drove a tanker on the treacherous roads to help the north Louisiana city — a drive that ended up being 10 hours.
After arriving around midnight, Smith grabbed a few hours of sleep before getting to work. With a tanker that holds 2,500 gallons of water, Smith has been assisting the hospital by shuttling loads of water from the airport to the hospital to ensure the medical facility can maintain its water supply.
Smith stayed at a Shreveport fire station to help as long as he was needed. The city faces challenges with fire suppression and water supply to essential facilities like the hospital.