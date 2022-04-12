Pediatric nurse practitioner Laurie Ann Hancock has been promoted to lead St. Francis Cypress Rural Health Clinic Pediatrics where she has served since 2019.
Hancock graduated as a registered nurse in 2003 and went on to work for Woman’s Hospital in the Mother/Baby department for over 15 years as a bedside nurse, transition nurse, lactation nurse and charge nurse. During this time, she received the Nurse Excellence award from the Baton Rouge District Nurses Association. She was a quality manager for the Mother/Baby department for two years.
In 2012, she returned to school to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing and became a certified lactation consultant in 2018. She was involved in initiating virtual lactation consults at Woman’s Hospital. She graduated from the University of South Alabama in 2016 specializing in pediatric care.
She is married to David Hancock; the couple has three daughters and lives in Clinton. She is active volunteering in her community and at church events. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics organization.
Hancock is accepting new patients at the St. Francis Cypress Rural Health Clinic Cypress Building, 5266 Commerce St., Building A, on the campus of West Feliciana Hospital in St Francisville. For more information or to make an appointment, call (225) 635-4500.