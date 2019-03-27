Stephanie Blanchard knew little more than the coordinates of Jackson when she charted a path to the Feliciana Airpark.
Finding obscure places to land and helping them to become less obscure is the goal as Blanchard and her partner Jon Kotwicki travel the U.S. skies from tip to tip or Alaska to Florida and everywhere in between.
The Feliciana Airpark, formerly Jackson Airport, played host Tuesday, March 12 to the aviation team traveling the country to raise awareness of small airparks and landing strips and to encourage more potential aviators to take to the skies.
Kotwicki training pilots through Fly8MA Flight Training and he met Blanchard, a commercial pilot when she was training for one of her flight certificates. Blanchard works in seasonal tourist flying in Alaska. In the winter, she has some extra time so she decided to devote it to the cross-country journey that started in Anchorage, Alaska, on Oct. 1.
“One of the most important messages is to promote general aviation,” Kotwicki said. “We want to show people that it can be really fun to do these cross-country trips and we want to get people interested in aviation.”
The pair takes to the sky and highways at the same time. Blanchard flies the Cessna 170 bush plane and Kotwicki follows from the ground in an RV fifth-wheel. On the ground and in the air, their sidekick is Sia, a fluffy Pomeranian with her own special carrier and earmuffs to protect her at high elevations.
They chronicle their travels through two YouTube channels. The first is FLY8MA.com Flight Training and the other is Fly8MA. The flight training channel has more than 64,000 subscribers and covers the various paths to becoming or advancing as a pilot. The Fly8MA channel has nearly 12,000 subscribers and is dedicated to the journey from Alaska to Florida and everywhere in between.
The journey seeks to reverse a trend of closing small and rural airparks and the shortage of pilots for big and small aircraft. As the country tightens its belt, small airparks are often in the crosshairs.
The 40-year-old program helps give small towns and remote communities access to air service, where it can otherwise be difficult to support financially.
The Jackson facility was once the poster child for declining rural airfield. For more than two decades, the Jackson Airport sat vacant, with a few hangars in disrepair, no airport lighting and vegetation in the approach zones. It was considered neglected space until 2009 when East Feliciana Parish Economic Development District started making steps to make the airport a key factor to improved economic development. The airport was improved and reopened as the Feliciana Airpark in 2013.
The list of improvements includes a 600-gallon fueling system installed in 2014, and in July 2016, a coordinated project between the airpark, the FAA, the Louisiana National Guard, and Louisiana DOT-Aviation allowed excavation of the north ramp area for more transient parking. The Aviation Business Development Complex, was completed in August 2015.
Those are the types of success stories the aviators would like to see as they shine lights on small airports and landing strips. “We have been trying to cover every single state and we are in the Southwest region now,” Blanchard said. “We are going to take two to three years and travel the smaller airports and promote smaller airports and show people that there are a lot of them around that are friendly and support general aviation.”
They conduct safety presentations at the some of the airparks and try to give away at least one Discovery Flight in each state they visit. A Discovery Flight is an introduction to aviation. “We are trying to highlight the smaller airports and tell people about the ones they might have in their own backyard that they can easily go to for training and easily become a part of the flying community,” Kotwicki said.
Blanchard said they visit places on their own personal bucket lists like national parks or beautiful spots. “Others are chosen because they are friendly to general aviation and they let us park the RV,” she said. “Mostly it is people who have watched our channels and they reach out to us and say ‘hey, come visit this airport and let’s get together and have a coffee or something.’”
“We really want to spread the word out to people to reach out to us and tell us about their home airport and tell us about their home airport and their area so we can put it on the map and come visit,” Blanchard said.