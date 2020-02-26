Arts for All members Angela Campbell, Elaine Erikson, Dawn Hoyle and Ralph Schomburg taught a marbleized pen lesson to a group at the West Feliciana Council On Aging on Jan. 30. Participants learned to wrap a pen in polymer clay for the effect.
Arts group teaches clay marbeling technique at the West Feliciana Council on Aging
- Staff report
Advocate Staff
