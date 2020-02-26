5e3f8ec2044e5.attach_a_photo_in_jpgjpeg_format-JPG.jpeg

Brenda Williams learns how to create a polymer clay wrapped pen in an art class taught by members of the Arts for All organization Jan. 30, 2020, in St. Francisville at the Council On Aging. Arts for All members Angela Campbell, Elaine Erikson, Dawn Hoyle and Ralph Schomburg taught a Marbleized Pen lesson to a group at Council On Aging.

 Provided photo

Arts for All members Angela Campbell, Elaine Erikson, Dawn Hoyle and Ralph Schomburg taught a marbleized pen lesson to a group at the West Feliciana Council On Aging on Jan. 30. Participants learned to wrap a pen in polymer clay for the effect.

View comments