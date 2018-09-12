ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council agreed Monday to pay $75,000 to an area landowner to build a detour around a caved-in section of the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge entrance road.
The council also set public hearings on proposed ordinances allowing a cruise line to build a river docking facility and to set restrictions on bicycling in the parish.
The refuge property, which includes the national champion bald-cypress tree, has been closed to the public since the August 2016 flood, which caused a portion of Creek Road to cave into Bayou Sara. The road is the only access route to the refuge.
The parish recently agreed to put up $20,000 to go with approximately $50,000 raised by a refuge support group, Friends of Cat Island Wildlife Refuge, that would be used to match a much larger Federal Lands Access Program grant to repair Creek Road.
The Friends group and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had planned to use the existing right of way by rebuilding the portion washed away by Bayou Sara. Their proposal, costing more than $1 million, did not include seeking a new right of way to move the road away from the bayou.
Parish President Kevin Couhig said Monday, however, that landowner Julius Metz has agreed to build a detour road away from the erosion site.
A map shows the route, with four 90-degree or nearly 90-degree turns, will encircle a separate tract bordering the creek owned by Matt Metz.
"I want to thank Julius Metz," Couhig said, adding the road can be reopened to the public "in about three weeks."
Because Julius Metz agreed to build the road to meet parish specifications for inclusion into the parish system, the parish does not have to be concerned with filling in the eroded site, and the federal grant funds can be used to shore up the bank to prevent further erosion, Couhig said.
William Daniel, a member of the Friends group, said the plan is good if the parish pushes forward to obtain the federal grant to protect the road from the creek's encroachment.
Otherwise, Daniel said, the solution is just a "Band-Aid."
"I think it's a very happy day for the parish," added area resident Don Puckett.
Couhig also announced that cruise ship operator, Viking USA, is considering construction of a floating dock on the Mississippi River at the old ferry landing, where the parish owns a 72-acre site acquired through expropriation proceedings.
The ordinance, set for adoption Oct. 8, authorizes Couhig, or his successor, to negotiate a 20-year lease for the proposed docking site, with Viking paying for the construction and paying the parish a docking fee for every passenger who disembarks at the landing for a visit to St. Francisville.
Couhig, who is leaving office Dec. 10, said he envisions six Viking boats operating on the Mississippi when the dock is completed. Construction will take about two years, he said.
Couhig and state Rep. Kenny Havard said $830,000 will be available from the state within a few weeks for the parish to begin planning and engineering work to transform the landing area into a recreation site.
The parish is seeking additional state funding to continue with the construction phase, which Couhig said will enable the parish "to put its best foot forward to visitors and provide recreational opportunities to parish residents."
"I predict that one day we will see as many as three ships tied up there at one time," Couhig said.
Havard, council President John C. Thompson and Lauren Field are seeking the remainder of Couhig's term in the Nov. 6 and Dec. 8 elections.
Councilman Mel Percy suggested the council set a special meeting for public comments and a possible vote on the bicycle ordinance, which has sparked controversy since a committee began looking into bicycle safety after the June 30 death of Baton Rouge Councilman Buddy Amoroso on La. 66 in West Feliciana Parish. Amoroso and a companion were struck by an SUV while they were biking on the state highway.
After a brief discussion, the council set the hearing and special meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.