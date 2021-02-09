Bains Elementary held a Young Authors competition. Winners were selected from each grade level in the categories of poetry, fiction, and nonfiction.
Bains Elementary announces winners of the Young Authors competition
- Staff report
-
-
- Comments
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments