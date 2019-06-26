The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between June 6-12:
June 8
Dubroc, Jonathan R.: 28, 756 Lynn Drive, Denham Springs, careless operation, driving while intoxicated.
June 9
Paille Jr., Robert P.: 50, 14241 La. 421, St. Francisville, improper lane usage, driving while intoxicated.
June 10
Peck, Christopher O.: 22, 9857 Street D, St. Francisville, simple assault, simple criminal damage to property.
June 11
Caesar, Kenneth R.: 31, 772 Buckhorn Road, Monroe, speeding, driving under suspension.
Cooper, Don E.: 65, 8545 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville, indecent behavior with juveniles, molestation of a juvenile.
Scott, Daybrielle F.: 22, 7044 Galilee Church Road, St. Francisville, no tail lamps, simple possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, open container.