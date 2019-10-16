The Disabled American Veterans of New Mexico elected Edward C. Mitchell Sr. as its state commander for a one-year term, during its 80th annual State Convention at the Ramada Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 8.
He previously served as commander, adjutant and treasurer for DAV Rio Rancho Chapter 5.
Mitchell, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, enlisted as an E-1 airman and retired at the rank of major.
He is the son of the Rev. Isaiah and Irene Mitchell, of St. Francisville, both deceased. He attended John S. Dawson High School and graduated from St. Francisville High School. He holds a bachelor's degree from Southern University and a master's degree from Frostburg University in Maryland. After retiring from the USAF, Mitchell was employed as a government civilian by the Department of the Air Force, where he was responsible for over 1.5 billion dollars in rocket motors and parts and was program manager responsible for launching satellites for other government agencies.
The DAV is made up exclusively of men and women disabled in our nation's defense and is dedicated to building better lives for all of the nation's disabled veterans and their families. Mitchell is the first African American elected to this position in New Mexico in its 80-year history.
Edward is also the 19th Most Worshipful Grand Master of Prince Hall Masons for the Jurisdiction of New Mexico. He is a Grand Inspector General of the 33rd and last degree of Masonry, Past Master of Mt. Everest Lodge No. 1, and Past Illustrious Potentate of Luxor Temple 202, Imperial Advisor and Knight Templar.
He lives in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, with his wife Elaine, a Vietnam war veteran, two-time state commander and life member of the DAV, and their son Edward II.