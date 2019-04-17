Students in Carla Jackson's third grade class at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville have been reflecting on the phrase, "Be the change you want to see in the world," which paraphrases Mahatma Gandhi.
Photos of the children holding declarations of their hopes for a better world have been made into a hallway display. Among the third graders' reflections are:
- Daniel Thornhill: Think before you act.
- Zachary McClure: Help the needy.
- Addy Williams: Keep your promises.
- Jaxson Smith: Take care of your animals.
- Quinn Levasseur: Smile more; make people happy.
- Avery Foster: Go to church; worship God.
- Avalee Hildebrand: Use your talents for good.
- Evelyn Pollet: Work hard for what you want; don't give up.
- Bailey Simmons: Choose words that are kind.
- Evy Tregle: Talk problems out; compromise.
- Graham Boeker: Find the joys in life; be positive.
- Lucas Simmons: Say no to drugs; encourage others to say no.
- Mathew Russell: Use money wisely; save for the future.
- Endia Carter: Be grateful; don't wish your life away.
- Kaitlyn Whitaker: Join clubs to get to know other people; be more social.
- Drew Grezaffi: Encourage others and praise them; build confidence.