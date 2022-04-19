The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between April 4-10:
April 4
Young, Marilyn: 28; 10024 La. 421, St. Francisville; two bench warrants
April 5
Calcote, Ulyese: 50; 1534 Ramsey Road, Gloster, Mississippi; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Harris, Kellishia: 22; 12390 Upper Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000
Harris, Eric: 35; 7525 Magnolia Road, Weyanoke; probation violation, bench warrant
April 6
Chenevert, Rachel: 23; 777 Ben Hur Road, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, ignoring stop sign
April 7
Parker, Jaheim: 18; 11208 U.S. 61, St. Francisville; 2 counts possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband
Mills, Cherica: 24; 5983 Street B, St. Francisville; bench warrant
April 8
Davis, Shenea: 37; 506 East Avenue C, Temple, Texas; disturbing the peace, theft up to $500, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
April 9
Lee, Evan: 50; 5386 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
April 10
Lamson, Daniel: 47, 18757 Plank Road, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Sterling, Jaquaylon: 23; 12240 Jackson Road, St. Francisville; domestic abuse child endangerment