The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 28-March 6:
March 1
Arnold Jr., Sidney J.: 49, 5820 Adams Road, Liberty, Mississippi, bench warrant – probation revocation for possession of methamphetamines.
Washington, Renode K.: 45, 5945 Street A, St. Francisville, bench warrant – failure to appear in court, no driver's license in possession.
March 2
Credit, Larry C.: 42, 129 Marie Drive, Avondale, open container, flight from an officer.
March 3
Brown, Reonna N.: 20, 7004 La. 10, Jackson, domestic abuse battery.
March 4
Gilmore, Blaice L.: 18, 9107 Reech Road, St. Francisville, turn signal required, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 6
Cain, Andrea M.: 22, 750 Harding Blvd, Baton Rouge, bench warrant – failure to appear for Mayor’s Court.
Ready, Bryan W.: 43, 3208 La. 8, Harrisonburg, domestic abuse battery.