A certified public accountant complimented West Feliciana Parish government on having a clean audit with no adverse findings for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
Rodney Combs, of Postlethwaite & Netterville, told the Parish Council on Jan. 10 that his firm has been auditing the parish government’s books since 2015 “and this is the very first year we have not had any findings of any sort.”
In the prior fiscal year, the auditors found that the parish government had not been strictly following the requirements of bond issue documents by setting aside funds to cover bond payments in case of a sudden loss in revenue.
That shortcoming has been addressed, and the administration is adhering to the bond agreements by putting aside money each year that cannot be used for any other purpose. Combs said many of the prior-year findings were carried over from year to year but finally corrected.
He complimented parish President Kenny Havard, Havard’s executive assistant, Emily Cobb, and Accounting Director Danyell Vice for their patience and professionalism in providing the documents the auditors needed to do their work.
The auditors issued an “unmodified opinion” that the financial statements represent the true financial picture of the parish government and for Water District 13, a subsidiary of the Parish Council that is audited separately.
“I cannot stress enough the job that the staff has done,” Havard said, mentioning Vice and Cobb but also employees in other departments who maintain financial records.
“It’s a lot of work that goes into these audits,” Havard said.
Following the audit report, the council made several changes to the parish hospital and library boards. The members agreed to reappoint Mitch Brasier, Patty Hayden and Olton A. Scott to the hospital board and reappoint Adrian Percy to the library board.
Also on the hospital board, Cecile Castello will replace Jacob Diebold, whose term expired, and Rhonda Beauchamp will finish the term begun by Erin Rabelais, who died.
On the library board, Grant Ollenburger and Penny Comena will replace Rose Coats and Margaret Kendrick, respectively, whose terms expired.
In other action, the council:
- Reelected John C. Thompson as council chairman and Clay Pinson as vice chairman
- Authorized Havard to seek a Louisiana Public Service Commission grant for possible energy-saving upgrades to the lighting in and outside the courthouse and courthouse annex.
- Set a 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 public hearing on a proposed ordinance to allow the administration, rather than the council, to set the price for standard signs that identify a property’s street address. The change is requested because of rising prices for the sign materials.
- Heard Havard report that the Freeland Road bridge is now open, about three weeks ahead of schedule, and that road crews are continuing to address problems with other bridges identified by the state as needing work. “We’re nearing the end of the list,” Havard said. “It’s gotten to the point that it’s manageable.”