The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 15-20:
Dec. 15
Howard, Curtis: 25; 9588 Great Smokey Ave., Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant.
Woodall, Johnnie: 53; 1059 Street B, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Robinson, Eric: 51; 110 Kirby Street, Tallulah; simple possession of Schedule I, theft $1,000-$5,000
Dec. 16
Williams, Terrence: 34; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, fugitive warrant
Dec. 17
Williams, Robert: 36; 5989 Street A, St. Francisville; aggravated second-degree battery
Dec. 18
Harrell, Malik: 20; 8457 Delray Lane, St. Francisville; taking contraband to/from a penal institution
Dec. 19
Pierce, Alexis: 45; 4160 Lac Street Pierre, Harvey; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, simple possession of Schedule I, simple possession of marijuana, improper display of plate
Dec. 20
Diamond, Corey: 32, 3780 N. Vernon Road, Zachary; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden
Pines, Jeremy: 31; 5965 Street C, St. Francisville; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden, simple assault, fugitive warrant
Bergeron, Keith: 38; 1040 California Road, Brookhaven, Mississippi; possession of Schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, registration plate light required
Williams, Alvin: 39; 1851 California St., Baton Rouge; possession of Schedule II, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm while committing a crime, prohibited to alter any controlled dangerous substance prescription, improper lane usage
Wyatt, Edwin: 28, 12968 U.S. 61, Wakefield; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Blackmore, Ladave: 39; 5415 Canfield Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, no proof of insurance/registration, open container
Smith, Caleb: 22; 5645 Crimson Glory Drive, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, speeding
Taplin, Anquenett: 50; 11623 St. Paul Ave., Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage