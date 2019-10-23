Reading is fundamental in West Feliciana Head Start class Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Oct 23, 2019 - 2:05 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Pamela Butler, right, reads 'Goodnight Moon' to Jermaine Irvine Jr. and Ruby Anderson during their Head Start class in West Feliciana Parish. Provided Photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Reading to children in West Feliciana Parish's Head Start program is an important part of everyday learning. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email