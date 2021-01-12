The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 28-Jan. 3:
Dec. 28
Dunbar, Lakeith: 41; 420 Pickneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi; contempt of court
Dec. 29
Dixon, Norman: 21; 2101 Tezcuco Lane, Marrero; possession of firearm while committing/attempting a crime, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, illegal possession of stolen firearms, speeding
Reed, Deion: 26; 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; malfeasance in office
Jan. 1
Winfield, Kenneth: 39; 7425 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle while license is suspended, head lamps required
Eby, Terrence: 37; 18733 Samuels Road, Zachary; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, registration plate light required, intentional littering, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer
Porter, Marvin: 29; 401 B Street, Woodville, Mississippi; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, open container, refusal to submit to a chemical test, obstruction of public passages
Williams, David: 19; 6920 Ernest Morgan Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, battery of a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, improper display of plate
Jan. 2
Lowe, Scott: 56; 5030 Thompsons Cove, St. Francisville; illegal use of a weapon
Moses, Aaron: 22; 9940 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville; taking contraband to/from a penal institution.
Jan. 3
Dickens, Marcus: 32, 3604 Clearbrook Drive, Fort Worth, Texas; possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, improper display of plate.