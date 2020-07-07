At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes students named to the president’s list and dean’s list.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time. To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better; to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. Students from the area include:
Livingston Parish
Dean’s list: Ashley Hoover, Corey Dilley, Graceann Carroll, Hannah Duhe, Kari'gan Kinchen, Landyn Curtis, Leigh Judge, Mckenzie Lee, Mckenzie Young, Megan Davis, Quintyrica Pierre, Raven Bourgeois, Rebecca Mckisson, Samantha Mckisson, Skylar Brandon, Sydney Babin, Tyshea McGee
President’s list: Alayna Martin, Brianna Sleeth, Christian Broussard, Dane Dixon, Danielle Noto, Jessie Quantrille, Jonas Truax, Jonathan Mclain, Kaitlyn King, Lillian Laporte, Madilynn Bulot, Madison Hedrick, Michelle Calamari, Tina Torres Cabrera
Tangipahoa Parish
President’s list: Austin Schilling, Brooke Ridgedell, Jordan Oubre, Joseph Deville, Mckenna Niland, Scott Dufreche, Shay Powell
Dean’s list: Charné Hill, Grahm Casse, Joshua Doussan, Kimberly Gordon, Lucas Coleman, Meghan Fussell, Morgan Watts, Olivia Thornton, Samantha Huang, Scott Depaula, Symone Graham, Zachary Kirst