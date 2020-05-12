While the physical school year was cut short, a group of seventh graders at West Feliciana Middle School had opportunities outside the classroom in their final weeks of class and continue using the skills they learned during an out-of-town camp.
The learning started in February when a grant from the National Geographic Society allowed the #WestFelExplorers to attend the Teaching Responsible Earth Education Sunship III program in Covington.
Sunship III is a three-day outdoor learning experience designed to teach seventh grade students basic scientific concepts related to energy flow, cycles, interrelationships and change, a news release said. While visiting the camp, students had the opportunity to explore and interact with the natural world, as well as think critically about their own energy usage.
The 2020 students were the first group from West Feliciana Parish to attend Sunship III.
The students received encouragement from the Generation Green Club at Lusher Charter School in New Orleans. The two groups of students had met when they visited the LSU Center for River Studies and the Louisiana Arts and Science Museum in November to learn about the impact of water in the region.
The two groups have an ongoing collaboration about local environmental subjects and opportunities to take action. The Lusher group was to attend the Sunship III program in March.
After returning from Sunship III, Rachel Bernard said she learned she didn’t need to use her phone all the time. She said, “Kids are missing out. I am now an outside person.”
Er’Nayia Tolliver echoed that sentiment, saying camp, “helped me find that I actually like to be outdoors.”
Student Kylie Sullivan said, “Camp wasn’t what we expected. When we got there, it was nothing like on the video, but we still had fun.
“While we were there, we learned a lot, but it wasn’t like at school. We were learning outside. We learned that we needed to use less materials than we have been using, and we also learned that sometimes we harmed the animals because of the materials we used,” she said.
Students were given time to roam until they found a place where they could observe the natural beauty surrounding them and journal about it. And a campfire was held each night, with marshmallows and time to reflect on the day. Johnny Haile got to celebrate his birthday at the camp.
Back at home
After returning home, the #WestFelExplorers members continued their learning.
During March Club Day at the middle school, guest speaker Kevin McQuarn, a professional photographer, writer and producer; West Feliciana High School student Cardell Smith; and naturalist William Daniel, of the Friends of Cat Island group, spoke to the group. The guests shared their experiences and how they combined skill and passion in their daily lives to make a difference in the world
After the visit, students did some brainstorming about ways that they could make a positive impact in their school and local community. Ways they are sharing their experiences include writing letters to the students in the Generation Green Club friends at Lusher Charter. Students also had plans to inspire another generation of change makers, their Bains Reading Buddies, but the coronavirus stay-at-home orders didn’t allow that to happen.
Jayden Reynolds said in a recent online class discussion, “When the weather isn’t too hot, I’ve been making my way to the dock to throw in my fishing pole. The fish have been biting pretty good. Now, I’ll just have to master cleaning them … Hopefully this will blow over soon, and we will be back to interacting with the outside world.”
Students camp impressions
Students shared their experiences and impressions:
Ashlyn Johnson: “We learned about photosynthesis. We learned that plants take in carbon dioxide and animals and humans take in oxygen given off by the plants.”
Jayden Reynolds: “My experience with nature was fun because when we were walking through the woods we could hear the sounds of the leaves falling down from big, beautiful trees. We got to sit down and hear the birds chirping and listen to them play all around. Everyone should go outside and enjoy the breeze on their face, look at the birds fighting for their food and listen to the babies chirp from the trees while they sit in that spot and enjoy the sounds.”
Jacee Price: “Camp was a turning point in my life because I have a different perspective about nature and the amount of energy I use.” She said that she learned about how much is wasted and how it affects our natural world.
Jayden Reynolds: “At camp, I learned about science, knowing how to save electricity and how to work together. I learned how to cooperate with my friends,” and “when we were out in the woods they were listening and paying attention. They got along well with each other and used positive language.”
Amiria Haile: “I learned to communicate with people during the events. I learned my classmates were helpful. I learned about myself. I am brave.”
Zyriana Robertson: “Camp was a turning point for me because I never in my life have been in nature like that before.”
Dillon White: “I learned that I had the ability to do things.” He said his ideas for the future are to make sure teachers remember to turn off their lights when they are not in the classroom because that wastes energy.
Kylie Sullivan: “One (idea) that we are thinking about is to recycle. We can get some recycling bins and start recycling things, or we could start reusing things like water bottles. We could start reusing them instead of throwing them away every time we are done with them. I will be sure to share our message with all of our classmates and families. We want to share with teachers and people all around the world.”