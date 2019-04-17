Bains Elementary School students interpret George Rodrigue's Blue Dog Advocate staff report Apr 17, 2019 - 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bains Elementary School student Amari Ross points to his painting inspired by George Rodrigue's Blue Dog Series. PROVIDED PHOTO Amari Ross' painting inspired by George Rodrigue's Blue Dog Series. PROVIDED PHOTO Bains Elementary School student Laina Templeton points out her painting inspired by George Rodrigue's Blue Dog Series. PROVIDED PHOTO Laina Templeton's painting inspired by George Rodrigue's Blue Dog Series. PROVIDED PHOTO Bains Elementary School student Isabella Deville points out her painting inspired by George Rodrigue's Blue Dog Series. PROVIDED PHOTO Isabella Deville's painting inspired by George Rodrigue's Blue Dog Series. PROVIDED PHOTO Bains Elementary School student A'Cory Washington points to his painting inspired by George Rodrigue's Blue Dog Series. PROVIDED PHOTO A'Cory Washington's painting inspired by George Rodrigue's Blue Dog Series. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Students at Bains Elementary School in St. Francisville recently put their own spin on the Blue Dog paintings of George Rodrigue. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Bains Elementary School George Rodrigue Blue Dog View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email