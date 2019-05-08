Rainy conditions didn't dull the day at the West Feliciana High stadium. The Color Dash, sponsored by the West Feliciana Families Parent Teacher Group, raised money to renovate the high school auditorium among other improvements at the schools.
Color Dash brightens day in West Feliciana
Advocate Staff
